Fubara Says Defection to APC Is ‘Spiritual Assignment’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has explained why he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing his move as a “spiritual assignment.”

Fubara announced his defection earlier in the week and on Friday received his APC membership card from the party’s state chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

He said his decision was aimed at aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and ensuring a smoother working relationship between Rivers State and the federal government.

“This is indeed a spiritual assignment because it concerns the safety, progress and growth of Rivers State,” he said. “We cannot pursue a different direction when the President is pursuing another. Joining the APC is part of our commitment to ensure a seamless working relationship and to contribute meaningfully to his re-election efforts in Rivers State.”

Fubara thanked the party leadership for accepting him and said his defection was driven by the need to stabilise the state and support its development.

He also pledged full backing for the APC structure in the state. “This is now your home, Mr Chairman. You are welcome here anytime. We will keep the APC active and fully functional in Rivers State, and every need of the party will be taken care of,” he said.