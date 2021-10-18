Fulfill Your Campaign Promises To Nigerians, U.S.-Based Group Tells Nigerian Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians in the U.S. have appealed to political leaders back home to ensure they deliver on their campaign promises to the Nigerian people so as to alleviate their sufferings.

The Chairman, Board of the Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN), Mr Yinka Dansalami Dansalami, stated this in New York that Nigerian leaders should also be transparent and address corruption in the country.

Dansalami said failure to address corruption in the country could lead to agitation by the youth who “bear the brunt of unemployment the most.

“It is high time they (leaders) stopped corruption. If they don’t stop it, there is going to be agitation all the time,” he said.

“And if the youth don’t have jobs, there is going to be agitation. So, stop corruption. Leaders should also find a way of creating jobs for the citizens, especially the youth.’’

Dansalami urged Nigerians in the diaspora to be involved in politics, saying, “for those of us here, it is high time we got involved; we don’t just sit on sidelines and allow things to pass by us.’’

He also advised Nigerians to “vote your conscience in 2023 elections. Vote for those you think will deliver. Vote those that care for your interests and your welfare.

