Garba Shehu’s Statement On Gbeji Massacre By Fulani Herdsmen Mockery, Insensitive

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu has come under heavy attack over his statement on the recent killing of the defenseless people on Gbeji in Ukum local government in Benue State by the Fulani herdsmen.

The Convener of the Benue Republicans, Chief Peter Shande has described Shehu’s statement as mockery, insensitive and irresponsible stating that “the innocent people of Gbeji and indeed other parts of the state do not have any recorded instance of political disagreement with President Buhari as he claimed he has with the governor, Samuel Ortom.

He asked the presidential aide to stop defending Buhari’s inability or deliberate refusal to protect the lives of Nigerias.

In a statement, Shande who condemned Shehu’s remarks said his assertion that President Buhari and Governor Ortom have often disagreed on political issues is elusive, meaningless and has no relationship with the unprovoked killing of the people of Gbeji in Benue State by the Fulani herdsmen.

There is no recorded report that the people of Gbeji have ever disagreed on political issues with President Buhari that his Federal government should not protect them from the rampaging killer Fulani herdsmen.

Does Shehu want Nigerians to believe that the killing of innocent Nigerians all over the country by the Fulani killers is as a result of Buhari’s political disagreement with the various state governors?

Is Shehu also confirming to Nigerians that killing and destruction is the way of life of his brother’s Fulani herdsmen since he warns that they “should not be attacked because of their way of life”?

This further confirms Shehu’s usual attempts to cover up the President’s failure or deliberate refusal to protect the lives of Nigerian citizens.