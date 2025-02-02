Ghana’s Thomas Partey Shines As Arsenal Crush Manchester City

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ghana’s Thomas Partey delivered a stunning performance on Sunday as Arsenal hammered Manchester City 5-1 to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the English premier league.

Captain Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal into a second-minute lead and City were finished off in ruthless fashion with Thomas Parey, Harvertz, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri on target for the rampant Gunners.

Erling Haaland’s 55th-minute equaliser, his 250th senior career goal, had briefly raised City’s hopes, but they could have no complaints as any lingering chance of winning a fifth successive title surely disappeared into the north London night.

Arsenal are now 14 games unbeaten in the league and have 50 points from 24 games with leaders Liverpool on 56 from 23.

Manchester City are a distant fourth with 41.

Arsenal have been accused of being over-reliant on set-piece goals this season but on Sunday they played with fluency and flair to rack up their biggest home win of the league season.

“It was a top game, a top performance and with the fans and the atmosphere it can’t be better, so I’m very happy.

“In the end, I think we got what we deserved, “Odegaard said

City, whose six-game unbeaten run in the league had suggested they were returning to form, were generally second-best apart from a lively spell before halftime when Arsenal keeper David Raya was forced into a couple of crucial saves.

“It is difficult. I think all of us don’t take losing well,” City defender John Stones said. “It is hard to put into words straight after a game like that.

“How we played in the last 30 minutes was not acceptable.”

Sloppy City gifted Arsenal the lead when Manuel Akanji was put in trouble by teammate John Stones and was dispossessed before Kai Havertz calmly set up Odegaard to sweep home from close range despite an attempted block by Stones.

With City at sixes and sevens, Arsenal thought they had made it 2-0 shortly afterwards when Gabriel Martinelli lifted a shot past Stefan Ortega but was adjudged to be offside.

City were spared further punishment when they again lost the ball playing out from the back and Havertz, with the whole goal to aim at, somehow dragged his shot wide.

Haaland touched the ball only six times in the first half but came alive in the 55th minute to head in Savinho’s cross.

For a moment it looked as though Arsenal’s earlier misses might haunt them but 38 seconds after the restart Phil Foden gave the ball away and Thomas Partey’s shot deflected off Stones to leave Ortega with no chance.

With their tails up, Arsenal looked to rub City’s noses in the dirt and Lewis-Skelly took a pass from Declan Rice before sending a right-footed shot past the diving Ortega.

Havertz made up for his earlier miss with a clinical finish from Gabriel Martinelli’s pass after a counter-attack.

The party was already in full swing when substitute Nwaneri left Ortega for dead with a sublime curling finish after a long passing move.

Arsenal will now try to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit in Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final at Newcastle United.

While City will have to dust themselves down as a seismic Champions League playoff against Real Madrid looms. (Reuters/NAN)