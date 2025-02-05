Group Trains Some Enugu Youths On Capacity Building, Stakeholder Engagements

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South East chapter of a youth body under the Umbrella of Catch them Young Community Initiative (CATYCOI), that promotes good governance, democracy, civic engagement, and human oriented policies, has trained scores of Enugu state youths on Multi Stakeholders Engagement.

Participants at the capacity building programme which the organizers tagged: ‘one day Community Action Simulation Plan for Enugu state’, was attended by youth leaders and stakeholders, between the ages of 18-35, and were drawn from different parts of the state.

Speaking with newsmen weekend during the training exercise in Enugu, it’s Executive Director, Mr. Nonso Orakwe, said the body is a “youth focused non profit, non partisan organization that is aimed at contributing to the global effort that advances good governance, democracy, civic engagement and policy”

He explained that the purpose of the one day physical Community Action Simulation plan training programme for Enugu state, “is to acquaint the selected participants with the necessary tools to effectively lead Multi- Stakeholders engagements simulation.

The Executive Director hinted that the project is being carried out across the country in partnership with Impact Development Initiative (KDI) and funded by Canada Fund for local initiative (CFLI), adding that the Youth electoral reform project YERP Naija is aimed at increasing youth participation in Nigeria’s electoral reform.

Orakwe, further disclosed the the training which had also been held in other South East states of Abia, Anambra, Imo and Ebonyi, was equally designed to make the participants understand how to effectively engage with diverse Stakeholders, including legislators, the media, officials of the Independence National Electoral Commission INEC, Community leaders, amongst others.

“Also, it would strengthen participants’ communication and advocacy skills through role play exercises and make them gain confidence in navigating real life stakeholders engagement and anxious to achieve the youth led electoral reforms priority recommendations which includes, Establishment of electoral offences commission.

Other recommendations are, post election petition resolution, timely transmission of election results, INEC leadership selection process reform and interpretation and amendment of continuous voters registration provision.

“So, this training will spice up skills of the participants to advocate for these five top priority recommendations that I have mentioned which are also geared towards increasing youth participation in Nigeria’s electoral reform

According to him, the Youth electoral reform project Naija YERP, is also aimed at fostering a more transparent, inclusive and a countable electoral system.

In an interview with our Correspondent, a female participant, Miracle Ozioma Ike Olaniya, who is also the Director of Research Slang Global, an Enugu based non governmental organization said the training has equipped her with the needed skills to lead in a multi stakeholders engagement.

She posited that making Democracy work through electoral reform in Nigeria remains the responsibility of the electorate, hence the need for all and sundry to join hands together in realizing the feat.