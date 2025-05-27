Gunmen Kidnap Three Churchgoers In Ondo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have struck again in Ondo State, kidnapping three members of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in the Akure North Local Government Area of the State.

The incident was said to have occurred on Monday evening while the churchgoers were returning from a Bible study session in the Kasemola area of the Ogbese community.

A message from the leadership of the church announced the incident stating this: “Good morning, beloved. Kindly pray along with us. Three of our members were kidnapped yesterday after bible study at Kasemola inside the Ogbese axis.”

The entire community is now gripped in fear as the church members are praying for the safe release of their brethren.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

He stated that a combined team of detectives of the command, the Nigerian Army as well as Amotekun Corps are already combing the bush around the said community to rescue the victims.

He appealed to residents of the area to remain calm and assist the security agencies in the ongoing rescue efforts.