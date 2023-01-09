I Look Forward To Peaceful Polls, Retirement, Says Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari says he looks forward to peaceful conduct of this year’s general elections, and retirement, since he has satisfied the constitutionally required two terms in office.

The president said this at the State House, Abuja, when he hosted the Special Envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi, who came with a message, in the course of week.

Buhari said Nigeria would support Burundi in diverse ways as necessary, saying this would be in the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning of Burundi, Mr Audace Niyonzima, said his president sent goodwill for the New Year to Nigerians and President Buhari.

He also wished the country well in the general elections scheduled for February and March this year.

“We pray that the polls would be peaceful and successful, so that Nigeria would maintain her reputation as a bastion of peace and stability,” the Special Envoy said.

On the request for assistance in the area of energy provision, particularly fuel, by the Burundi leader, President Buhari said he knew what it felt like for a country to suffer from energy shortage.

He, therefore, promised that he would get the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. to look into the request.