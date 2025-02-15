Impeached Lagos Speaker, Obasa Sues Lagos Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has issued a lawsuit against the Assembly and the new Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja as he challenges the legality of his impeachment.

The suit, which is yet to be assigned to a judge, wants the declaration of a court that his colleagues in the House acted unlawfully and ousted him while the Assembly was in recess.

In the application dated 12 February 2025 and filed by his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu, SAN, the plaintiff alleged that he was impeached from his position on 13 January 2025 by 36 lawmakers while he was out of the country.

Also, Obasa is seeking the following prayers: an order of the court to fix a date for a quick hearing of the case and to reduce the time allowed for the defendants to react with counter-affidavits or written addresses to seven days after the hearing.

The impeached lawmaker is also asking the court to reduce the time for the plaintiff to file replies on points of law to three days.

“Public interest necessitates that this case be heard and resolved quickly to avoid disruption of legislative activities in the state,” Obasa said.

According to him, the court must quickly determine the legality of the Assembly’s present leadership, as it goes against applicable laws and rules.

However, no date has been fixed for the hearing.

It is worth recalling that Obasa was impeached on 13 January while he was abroad by more than two-thirds of the 40-member legislative house for alleged misconduct and other offences.

His deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was quickly elected as the new Speaker and she made history as the first female to lead the legislative body in the South-West state.