INEC Chairman Steps Down, Hands Over to Acting Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has passed the baton of leadership of the commission to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who will serve as acting national chairman.

Yakubu stated this on Tuesday in a meeting with resident electoral commissioners (RECs) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Agbamuche-Mbu, who represents Delta State on the commission, is the oldest serving national commissioner

She will now take charge of the affairs of the electoral body until the appointment of a substantive chairman by President Bola Tinubu.

In his brief remarks, Yakubu applauded the members of the commission for their cooperation during his time, and he tasked them to extend the same level of assistance to his successor.

Agbamuche-Mbu, who is a lawyer, has been an INEC national commissioner since 2016 and was reappointed in 2021 for a second term.

She has participated in election monitoring, legal compliance, and stakeholder engagement initiatives.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has conferred on Yakubu the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).