INEC Says 1.4m Online Registration Invalid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Voters Cards registered online between June and December 2021 are invalid.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Zamfara State, Prof Sa’idu Babura, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in his office in Gusau on Thursday.

Babura said, “After the authentication exercise, it was discovered that out of the 2,523,458 registrants nationwide, 1,390,519 are valid while 1,126,359 are invalid.

“This means that 44.6% of all those registered between June and December 2021 are multiple

He maintained that in Zamfara State, as of December 2021, 33,090 people have registered online, stressing however, that only 19,469 are valid, while 13,600, representing 41.1%, are invalid.

On the issue of polling units, Babura said there were 2,516 polling units in the state in 2019 and with the addition of 1,013 polling units, the figure has risen to 3,529.