INEC State Official Alleges Threat To Life, Adjourns Collation In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The state collation officer for the presidential election (SCOPs) in Rivers State, Prof Charles Adias has adjourned the collation of results for February 25, 2023 election over an alleged threat to his life by unnamed party supporters.

The official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otueke announced the adjournment on Tuesday morning while addressing journalists at the State Collation Centre in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Although the Commissioner of Police of the Presidential Election in Rivers, Aderemi Adeoye, appealed to the SCOPs to reveal the names of those threatening his life, Adias insisted that he won’t proceed until the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state addressed some of the issues those threatening him raised include that f faulty Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

So far, results from 21 local government areas have been collated. Results are expected from two local government areas – Obio-Akpor and Degema.

The two remaining LGAs are those of Governor Nyesom Wike and his Deputy, Ipalibo Banigo. While Wike hails from Obio-Akpor, his Deputy is from Degema LGA.

RIVERS STATE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

AHOADA WEST LGA

APC 3443

LP 4634

PDP 2582

NNPP 11

TAI LGA

APC 9442

LP 485

PDP 1506

NNPP 18

OPOBO-NKORO LGA

APC 5701

LP 2093

PDP 1542

NNPP 06

ELEME LGA

APC 8,368

LP 7,529

PDP 2,391

NNPP 82

EMOUHA LGA

APC 9,145

LP 4,923

PDP 5,242

NNPP 18

GOKANA LGA

APC 10,122

LP 2,115

PDP 8,484

NNPP 31

OMUMA LGA

APC 6,328

LP 2,154

PDP 1,293

NNPP 13

BONNY LGA

APC 2,708

LP 10,488

PDP 2,406

NNPP 87

ABUA-ODUAL LGA

APC 5,653

LP 1,663

PDP 4,685

NNPP 09

OYIGBO LGA

APC 16,630

LP 10,784

PDP 1,046

NNPP 107

ASARI-TORU LGA

APC 14,483

LP 2,094

PDP 4,476

NNPP 09

ANDONI LGA

APC 3,306

LP 2,324

PDP 4,614

NNPP 18

OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA

APC 6057

LP 21,883

PDP 4,099

NNPP 109

AKUKU-TORU LGA

APC 3,182

LP 1,700

PDP 3,131

NNPP 14

IKWERRE LGA

APC 9,609

LP 8,752

PDP 4,869

NNPP 58

OKRIKA LGA

APC 2,729

LP 4,018

PDP 8,476

NNPP 34

OGU-BOLO LGA

APC 2,428

LP 1,209

PDP 3,187

NNPP 07

KHANA LGA

APC 7,649

LP 1,704

PDP 5,483

NNPP 47

ETCHE LGA

APC 8368

LP 11,232

PDP 5,919

NNPP 78

PORT HARCOURT CITY LGA

APC 5,562

LP 62,451

PDP 7,203

NNPP 301

AHOADA EAST LGA

APC 8,066

LP 5,379

PDP 2,358

NNPP 58