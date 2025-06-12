Intervene In P-Square Crisis, D’banj Begs FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian Afrobeats star, D’banj, has begged the federal government to wade into the crisis involving popular singers, P-Square, Peter and Paul Okoye, and also their former manager and elder brother, Jude Okoye.

The African Examiner writes that the group’s breakup took a different dimension after Peter sued Jude’s company alongside his company, Northside Entertainment, accusing them of allegedly defrauding him.

His twin brother, Paul, also got involved in the alleged $1 million fraud scandal following his public defence of his brother, Jude, and he also alleged that Peter intentionally rubbished Northside’s reputation.

The case, which is still in court, has sparked lots of reactions from Nigerians.

D’banj, reacting in a recent interview with Adesope Live, begged the three brothers to reconcile their differences, and he also tasked the federal government to intervene.

He said: “The saga between Peter and Jude is a very sad one. When you want to fight, you only know the beginning, you really do not know the end even if you are right or wrong.

“For the legacy that God has built through them, is why I feel that there can be a proper intervention. I know that they have tried because I flew with Peter recently and we spoke. He shared one or two things with me and all I could tell him is, I’m so sure that there is still a chance [of reconciliation]. It’s all about dialogue.