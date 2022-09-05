IT Expert Launches New Social Media Platform To Celebrate African American Culture

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A renowned Information Technology (IT) guru, Ernest Manning has launched a new social media platform that celebrates Black and Brown culture, unity and love.

Manning, a retired Air Force Master Sergeant is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WeKinFolk.com, an online space that celebrates Black business achievements while building social connections.

He proudly refers to this revolutionary platform as the “Black Facebook.” He has many years of IT expertise under his belt to pioneer this unique platform in cyberspace that represents the cultural values of Black and Brown communities.

Notably, his long list of accomplishments includes consulting for the FBI, NASA, and the Department of Homeland Security.

With nearly two decades of experience in the IT field, Manning felt there was a void in cyberspace primarily for people of color. Using his vast marketing and management background, he created the platform as a digital space where businesses and people of diverse backgrounds can come together on common ground.

Pew Research shows that 80 percent of African Americans are using the internet and 1 out of 2 Black people use platforms like Instagram regularly. He says that he is capitalizing on this cultural phenomenon by creating a warm red, green and blue-colored space where users can post photos, watch videos, play games and share in their unique communities.

“WeKinFolk.com is a safe place for users to engage, with no privacy issues, no third-party apps, and absolutely no selling of your information. It serves as a launching pad for start-ups looking to build their brands organically”, he said.

The website can also be downloaded as a free app from the Google Play Store and Apple IOS.