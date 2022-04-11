JAMB Releases 2022 UTME Mock Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examinations conducted on April 9.

Announcing the results in its weekly bulletin released on Monday in Abuja, the board said that candidates could now visit the board’s site to check their results.

It said, “Candidates, who sat for the mock examination should visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on “2022 Mock Result Checking” and input their UTME Registration Number to access their results.”

African Examiner reports that no fewer than 175,000 candidates participated in the mock examination, ahead of the 2022 UTME, scheduled to hold between May 6 and May 16.

NAN