June 12: Police Warn Against Protest In Delta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Delta has warned that it would deal decisively with any person or group that embarks on any protest in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Friday in Asaba said that the command was aware of a planned protest by some persons.

“The Delta Police Command is aware of the planned protest by some agitated members of the public on June 12, 2021.

“We are equally aware that the protest is being staged by some criminally-minded individuals hiding under the guise of peaceful protest thereby causing havoc in the state,” Edafe said.

He said that the command under the watch of Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed, would not allow any miscreant to disturb the existing peace in the state.

Edafe warned members of the public, particularly residents of Delta, to be aware that on no account should any group be seen, gathering or carrying placard in the name of protest.

“Officers and men of the command have been placed on red alert and have been ordered to arrest and deal decisively with any criminally-minded person who wishes to go against this order.

“The command is more than ever willing to go after any miscreant who might be found wanting,” Edafe said.

He urged members of the public to support and cooperate with the police to ensure that those bent on causing disunity in the state and nation at large are arrested and prosecuted.

Edafe disclosed that undercover police detectives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of arresting any person or persons staging any form of protest.























