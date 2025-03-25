JUST IN: Labour Threatens Action If Rivers Emergency Rule Is Not Reversed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Organised Labour has strongly condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, warning that it may be forced to take decisive action that could disrupt national economic activities if the proclamation is not reversed within a reasonable timeframe.

The threat was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Rivers State Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Alex Agwanwor; State Chairperson of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ikechukwu Onyefuru; and Chairperson of the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Chuku Emecheta.

The labour unions raised concerns about the legality, economic impact, and consequences of the federal government’s actions.

The Organised Labour described the declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of the elected governor, Siminalayi Fubara; deputy governor, Ngozi Odu; and House of Assembly members as premature and baseless.

According to the union leaders, the people of Rivers State freely elected these officials, and any attempt to remove them outside constitutional processes undermines democracy.

They insisted that such actions must be reversed to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic system.

They highlighted the immediate hardship the state of emergency has caused for local government workers, many of whom have yet to receive their salaries.

The statement noted that withholding workers’ wages has exposed them to avoidable economic suffering, particularly at a time when the cost of living is already high.

The Organised Labour warned that the state of emergency could have devastating economic consequences, emphasising Rivers State’s strategic importance to Nigeria’s economy and the Niger Delta region.

It said with the nation already grappling with inflation, naira devaluation, high exchange rates, rising unemployment, and skyrocketing living costs, further instability in Rivers State could worsen the situation nationwide.

The statement also pointed out that the political uncertainty caused by the state of emergency has driven away potential investors who had expressed interest in the state’s economic initiative.

This loss of investment, according to labour leaders, is damaging the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) and will have long-term consequences for economic development and employment opportunities in the region.

While acknowledging the need for maintaining law and order, the Organized Labour stressed that such actions must be carried out within the framework of the Nigerian Constitution.

The unions argued that suspending elected officials and allegedly disrupting salary payments for workers violate fundamental rights and could worsen security and economic challenges.

They urged the Federal Government to prioritise the safety and welfare of citizens over political interests, warning that any governance approach that sacrifices workers’ well-being for political maneuvers would only heighten tensions and resistance.

The statement called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the judiciary to take immediate steps to reverse the state of emergency and reinstate the suspended elected officials.

In a bid to resolve the situation peacefully, the unions advised the federal government to engage in meaningful dialogue with relevant stakeholders.

They warned that a failure to do so could lead to further escalation of the crisis, worsening the already tense political atmosphere in the state.

While calling on workers to remain calm and continue their duties, the Organised Labour leaders warned that they would not hesitate to take strategic union actions if their demands were not met within a reasonable timeframe.

Such actions, they emphasised, could have significant consequences for national economic activities.