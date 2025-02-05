Kaaduna Group Slams El-Rufai For Political Harassment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kaduna Good Governance Forum (KGGF) has berated former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai and accused him of trying to undermine the administration of Governor Uba Sani.

The group in a statement signed by Comrade Richard Amos alleged that El-Rufai is engaging in acts of harassment and political intimidation and also trying to plan for the 2027 general elections.

According to the statement, the group frowned upon El-Rufai’s alleged efforts to rewrite history and make him as the state’s political authority.

“His threats towards Governor Sani are not just undemocratic; they undermine the will of the people of Kaduna State,” the statement read.

The forum heaped praises on the efforts of Governor Sani to look into the insecurity and corruption claiming that El-Rufai was part of the instability in the region.

“For a man who, as governor, emboldened insecurity in the northwest by placing terrorists and bandits on salary, we are deeply concerned that his threats go beyond politics,” Amos added.

KGGF also alleged that the former Kaduna State governor could use state funds still in his possession to destabilise the current administration.

It added: “We fear that he might deploy these funds to unleash terror in Kaduna, consistent with his pattern of destroying what he cannot control.”