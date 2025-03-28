Kaduna SDP: El-Rufai Didn’t Follow Due Process, Not Our Member

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The assistant national secretary for the northwest zone of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Idris Inuwa, has stated that Nasir el-Rufai, former Kaduna governor, is not a member of the party.

It is worth recalling that On March 10, El-Rufai left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the SDP.

Announcing his decision, El-Rufai stated that he raised many issues concerning the “capricious trajectory” in the party but the leadership refused to address them.

“Therefore, at this point in my political journey, I have come to the conclusion that I must seek another political platform for the pursuit of the progressive values I cherish,” he had said.

El-Rufai thereafter met with leaders of the party, including Shehu Gabam, the national chairman, in Abuja.

Reacting at a press conference on Friday in Kaduna, Inuwa stated that the ward and state chapter of the SDP has no membership record of el-Rufai.

“It has come to our notice that certain individuals, including Nasir el-Rufai, are being rumoured to have joined the SDP,” he said.

“However, neither the chairman of the Kaduna north local government chapter in Kaduna state, nor the leadership of Unguwar Sarki ward, has any record of these memberships.”

He advised the former Kaduna governor and other prospective members to go through the right channel to get the party membership.

“We advise him and any other interested individuals to follow the proper procedures if they wish to officially become members of the party,” he said.