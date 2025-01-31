Kagame Slams Ramaphosa Over Claim Rwandan Troops Murdered South African Soldiers In DRC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Paul Kagame, Rwanda President, has reacted to the claim by Cyril Ramaphosa, South African president that 13 soldiers from his country were murdered by the Rwanda Defence Army (RDF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ramaphosa, in a post on X on Wednesday, claimed that M23, a rebel group, and the RDF whom he called a “militia”, attacked the armed forces of the DRC and peacekeepers in the Central African country and this led to the death of the soldiers.

“South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC is not a declaration of war against any country or state,” he said.

“The territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected in accordance with the United Nations Charter on the respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states.”

It is worth recalling that the present conflict in the DRC has caused the deaths and displacement of many people after the M23 rebels, which is believed to be backed by Rwanda, captured the city of Goma.

The rebel group has alleged that the Congo government did not honour past peace agreements.

Reacting to Ramaphosa, Kagame in a post on X stated that the claims of his South African counterpart are “lies”.

Kagame writes: “I held two conversations this week with President Ramaphosa on the situation in Eastern DRC, including earlier today. What has been said about these conversations in the media by South African officials and President Ramaphosa himself contains a lot of deliberate distortions.

“What has been said about these conversations in the media by South African officials and President Ramaphosa himself contains a lot of distortion, deliberate attacks, and even lies.

“President Ramaphosa has never given a ‘warning’ of any kind, unless it was delivered in his local language which I do not understand.

“He did ask for support to ensure the South African force has adequate electricity, food and water, which we shall help communicate. President Ramaphosa confirmed to me that M23 did not kill the soldiers from South Africa, FARDC did.”

According to the Rwandan president, South Africa is allowed to contribute to peaceful solutions in the region, however, it “is in no position to take on the role of a peacemaker or mediator”.