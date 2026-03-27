Kano Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo resigns amid impeachment proceedings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) The Kwankwasiyya Movement, on Friday, announced the resignation of Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, describing the development as a difficult but necessary decision taken in the interest of governance and stability.

This is contained in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Dr Habibu Mohammed, in Kano on Friday.

The group said the resignation would take effect later in the day, bringing an end to the deputy governor’s tenure in office.

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement wishes to formally inform the general public that the deputy governor of Kano state has tendered his resignation from office, effective later today,” the statement read.

According to the movement, the decision is influenced by prevailing circumstances that have limited the deputy governor’s ability to fully discharge his responsibilities.

“This decision, though difficult, has been taken in the overall interest of the people and the stability of governance in Kano state.

“Recent circumstances have constrained the full realisation of the benefits and responsibilities attached to the office,” the statement said.

The group, however, dismissed any suggestion that the resignation was an admission of guilt over allegations reportedly raised by the Kano State House of Assembly.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this resignation does not in any way constitute an admission of the allegations,” the statement said, insisting that the deputy governor “maintains his innocence” and stands by his record in public service.

It further described the resignation as an act of statesmanship, aimed at reducing political tension and promoting peace within the state’s governance structure.

“Rather, this step is a demonstration of statesmanship and a commitment to peace, political maturity, and the avoidance of unnecessary tension,” the statement added.

The movement also revealed that the former deputy governor would now focus on political activities, particularly strengthening the Kwankwasiyya Movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“He has resolved to dedicate more time and energy to strengthening its structures, rebuilding strategies, and engaging in critical political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections,” the statement said.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement urged its supporters and residents of Kano state to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring that further details regarding the development would be communicated in due course. (NAN)