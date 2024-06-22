Kano Emirate Tussle: Gov Yusuf’s CPS, Lawyer Disagree Over Court Ruling

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the royal tussle in the ancient Kano Emirate lingers, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abba Yusuf, Sani Bature and a legal practitioner Abba Hakeem have disagreed on the ruling of the Federal High Court in Kano on the matter on Thursday.

While the governor’s Chief Press Secretary argued that the ruling affirmed the dissolution of the five emirates created in 2019, the lawyer argued that repeal of the law setting up the five emirates was set aside by the court.

Bature said, “People need to understand that yesterday’s judgment is in our favour because of several reasons. One, the judgment accepted the validity of the repealed law 2024, which invalidates the five emirates and also deposed the five Emirs in Kano.

“So, therefore, at the moment and based on yesterday’s judgment, Aminu Ado Bayero and the other four Emirs were officially deposed and they should remain deposed until the determination of the appeal that was filed by us.”

Countering the CPS’s claims, Hakeem said, “The ruling of the Federal High Court yesterday was very clear. In fact the certified true copy of that ruling is currently going round on social media and it is clear that the first order given by that court is that all actions taken portion to the 2024 Kano State repealed law are set aside.

“The second order was that that does not affect the validity or invalidity of the law because it is a subject of a substantive suit which is still pending before the court.”

Though the judge, on Thursday, refused the application to declare the amended Kano Emirate law null and void, he overturned all the actions taken by Governor Abba Yusuf after the controversial law was amended by the Kano State House of Assembly on May 23, 2024.

Justice Liman faulted the governor’s assent to the bill and the presentation of an appointment letter to Emir Sanusi on May 24, 2024, despite an order of the court directing all parties to maintain the status quo.

The judge said he listened to the statement of the governor in the media after assenting to the law, and he was convinced that the respondents (the governor and Kano State House of Assembly) were aware of the order to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motions on notice in the court.

Justice Liman said the mess in the state could have been prevented if the respondents complied with the court order, which would still have allowed them to carry out their assignments.