Kano, Lagos States Demand 1 Per Cent In Revenue Allocation Formula — Ganduje

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, says Kano and Lagos States are demanding for 1 per cent in the new nation’s Revenue Allocation Formula.

The demand is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar, issued in Kano.

Anwar said that Ganduje made the case when his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, paid a condolence visit over the death of Aliko Dangote’s brother, Sani Dangote.

He quoted Ganduje as saying, “looking at the population size of Kano and Lagos states and other similarities of mega cities, both states demand for 1 per cent in the new nation’s revenue allocation formula. We have already made our submissions.”

He noted that the two states were lucky to have the highest number of members of House of Representatives in the country.

Ganduje pointed out that both Kano and Lagos States have 24 legislators, each, in the Green Chamber.

In the statement, Anwar said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu revealed that both states were mega cities.

“While Lagos is the most populous city in Nigeria and in West Africa, Kano is the second after Lagos.

“We have similarities and we also have same problems.

“Problem of managing population, problem of providing social services to people, and you cannot determine who will use your facilities, your services because people are coming into our cities for almost 24 hours.

“Every second, people are entering the two cities of Kano and Lagos, and you have no control over that. They also have to get the security services.

“Since there is now an attempt to review the revenue formula in Nigeria, Lagos and Kano are demanding for 1 per cent.

“That will enable us to take care of the circumstances of mega cities,” the governor said.

NAN