Labour Urges Media Owners To Implement Minimum Wage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Organised labour has appealed to owners and proprietors of media organisations to implement the N70,000 National Minimum Wage for its staff members.

Mr Joe Ajaero. President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said this at a joint news conference with the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Festus Osifo, at the ongoing 113th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ajaero said that the renumeration for media men and women in the private organisations was very poor.

“The way at which some media houses are owing journalists is affecting our members in all the media houses and it is affecting the way they relate with other journalists all over the world.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress are appealing to owners and proprietors of media industries to make sure that their workers are paid.

“(It should be) a competitive wage compared with their colleagues all over the world,” he said.

Ajaero said that the labour was giving owners and proprietors of media organisations until September to implement the N70,000 national minimum wage for their members.(NAN)