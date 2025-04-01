Lagos Leads As 117 Million Nigerians Get NIN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A total of 117 million Nigerians have registered for the National Identity Number as of February 28, 2025.

Data sourced from the NIMC enrollment dashboard, Lagos State is taking the lead with over 12.6 million registrants.

Kano State followed with 10.2 million registrants.

A total of 66,281,803 (56.5%) of the registered individuals are male, while 51,079,521 (43.5%) are female.

“NIMC’s enrollment figures as of February 28, 2025, currently stand at over 117 million unique records. The highest cumulative enrollment figure of over 12.6 million was recorded in Lagos State. Regional figures indicated an almost equal distribution across the North and South,” the report stated.

Bayelsa, Ebonyi, and Ekiti states ranked as the three states with the lowest enrollment figures.

Bayelsa recorded a total of 758,111 registrations, with 416,015 males and 342,096 females. Ebonyi followed with a total of 990,775 registrations, comprising 537,939 males and 452,836 females. Ekiti had a total of 1,143,102 registrations, with 566,229 males and 576,873 females.

Other states with low NIN registration include Cross River, which recorded 1,397,233 registrations; Taraba, with 1,768,754; Yobe, with 1,857,532; Kogi, with 1,912,382; Enugu, with 1,946,464; Kwara, with 2,004,667; and Imo, with 2,024,423.

Lagos recorded the highest enrollment figure with 12,612,334 registrations, consisting of 6,870,915 males and 5,741,419 females.

Kano followed with 10,246,055 registrations, including 5,924,126 males and 4,321,929 females.

Kaduna had 6,945,818 registrations, with 3,832,083 males and 3,113,735 females. Ogun recorded a total of 4,926,721 registrations, comprising 2,567,102 males and 2,359,619 females. Oyo had 4,539,340 registrations, with 2,361,100 males and 2,178,240 females.

Other states in the top 10 include Katsina, with 4,019,964 registrations (2,369,071 males and 1,650,893 females); the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, with 3,795,690 registrations (2,213,061 males and 1,582,629 females); Rivers, with 3,532,787 registrations (1,923,311 males and 1,609,476 females); Delta, with 3,198,779 registrations (1,691,182 males and 1,507,597 females); and Bauchi, with 3,078,996 registrations (1,927,994 males and 1,151,002 females).