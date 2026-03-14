Lagos Resumes Monthly Sanitation Exercise After Nine Years

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The government of Lagos State has announced that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise will resume on April 25 after a nine-year suspension.

The commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Saturday shortly after the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, carried out a symbolic street cleaning to mark the return of the exercise.

The sanitation programme was suspended in November 2016 following a court ruling against restricting residents’ movement during the exercise. The Court of Appeal had ruled that stopping people from moving during the sanitation hours violated their rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

Before the suspension, the exercise was held on the last Saturday of every month between 7 am and 10 am.

According to Wahab, the exercise will now take place on the last Saturday of every month from 6:30 am to 8:30 am.

He urged residents to clean their surroundings, clear drainage channels in front of their homes, and dispose of waste properly.

Wahab described the return of the exercise as a major step by the state government, noting that it followed more than a year of consultations and deliberations before authorities agreed to bring back the monthly sanitation programme.