LASTMA Official Fatally Knocked Down By Errant Driver

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Bolaji Oreagba, has confirmed the death of one of his officials, Jamiu Issa.

The late Issa was knocked down and ran over by a driver who had driven against the flow of traffic in the Lekki area of the state while trying to escape arrest.

Oreagba, who made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, said that the errant driver drove a green Toyota Sienna vehicle, with registration number FST 901 AR at the time of the unfortunate incident.

According to him, the late Issa accosted the driver who drove against the flow of traffic, facing oncoming vehicles from Chevron area, towards the Conservation Toll Plaza.

“It was reported that Issa, the LASTMA patrol team leader in Ajah … was knocked down and ran over by the traffic law offender, who had pretended to be alighting from the vehicle.

“The driver changed his action and tried to escape by reversing the vehicle, knocking down Issa with the opened door while the front tyre ran over the officer.

This action fatally injured Issa in the process.

“Issa’s colleagues at the scene of the event quickly put a call through to the zonal head while some Good Samaritans and eye witnesses pursued the escaping Sienna driver to the Chevron Waterfront area where he was eventually apprehended and taken first to Ilasan Police Station.

“The driver was eventually taken to Ajiwe Police Station under which jurisdiction the event happened for proper investigation.

“According to other eye witnesses’ accounts, the driver also knocked down another person while he was trying to escape from the scene,” Oreagba said.

He said that Issa was rushed to the Lagos Island General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The LASTMA General Manager, who was grieving, commiserated with the family of the deceased officer.

He said that in spite of the many appeals and warnings to the public to desist from assaulting and injuring government officials, some unscrupulous elements had refused to yield to such entreaties.

He said such erring people would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Oreagba also noted that the latest incident would not deter LASTMA officials from carrying out their duties, as enshrined in the law that set up the agency.

He appealed to the public to abide by the laws governing the state to avoid attendant consequences.