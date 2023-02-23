Lawyers Boycott Court Over Murder of LP Senatorial Candidate In Enugu

…..Give Security Agencies 48 Hours To Fish Out Perpetrators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Legal practitioners, including Judges in the five branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Enugu State Thursday boycotted court sittings , as a way of in a expressing their anger over the gruesome murder of a former chairman of the Association and senatorial flagbearer Of Labour Party (LOVE) for Enugu East Senatorial District, Elder Oyibo Chukwu.

The lawyer turned political and some of his supporters, were on Wednesday night shot dead by yet to be identified Gunmen operating in a white Hilux van at Eke-Otu Amechi-Awkunanaw Enugu, and were set ablaze in his vehicle by the assailants.In a bid to express their anger over the killing of the lawyer, the five branches of the Nigerian Bar Association in the state on Thursday gave security agencies in the state 48 hours to fish out the perpetrators or wait actions from all lawyers in the state.

Following the ugly development which has heightened tension in Enugu, no court at the State High Court complex as well other courts in parts of the state were sat on Thursday.

Some Judges who were not aware of the decision immediately got the information.

Addressing Newsmen at the court premises in Enugu, the Oji River Branch chairman of the NBA, Seth Nwokolo, said the measure was taken to urge government and security agencies to arrest the killers of the lawyer and for human lives to be adequately protected.

“We are here to protest over the gruesome killing of our former chairman, Elder Oyibo Chukwu. Chukwu who was also the candidate for Labour Party in Enugu East Senatorial District.“Elder Oyibo Chukwu, whom we are talking about his death, was chairman of Oji River Branch between 2017 to 2019.

“Just this morning, the news filtered in that he was gruesomely murdered and assassinated in the company of his followers around Obeagu-Amaechi Road.”

We are pained by this news and we want the security agencies in Enugu State to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to book.

He added: “We are giving them 48 hours to ensure that the killers are brought to justice. The bar in Enugu State is very embittered with this development. If after 48 hours, nothing happens, we will take a very necessary step as lawyers.

“Already, we have started boycotting court proceedings in all the courts in Enugu State. Those who were not aware of our decision immediately the information got to them because an injury to one is an injury to all”.

He insisted that the killing was politically motivated, expressing worry that the days of terror were gradually returning back to Enugu.

Also speaking, his counterpart in Ezeagu, Chijioke Eze, said “We are worried that we are not far from the days when political killings were ravaging Enugu State. Witnessing gruesome murder again at this time is a very painful one.

Since the incident happened, LP has yet to make any official statement on the evil act.