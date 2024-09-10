LP 2027 Presidential Ticket No Longer Reserved For Peter Obi –Abure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has stated that the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 election will no longer be reserved for Peter Obi, its former candidate

Abure made this known while speaking in a press briefing after the party’s National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja on Monday.

He said: “NEC in session also reviewed the decision of the National Convention to reserve its Presidential and Governorship tickets for Peter Gregory Obi and Alex Otti, respectively.

“Consequently, all party tickets from the Presidency to the House of Assemblies are open to all qualified Nigerians.”

Abure also stated that there won’t be an automatic second-term ticket for the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, on the party’s platform, as the seat will be eligible to other aspirants.

He said: “The NEC in session noted that the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Alex Otti, who convened the meeting, did not have the power within the Party’s Constitution as provided in Article 14 (4) (B) gives the power to call meetings only to the National Secretary with the approval of the National Chairman.

“NEC in session further reiterates that the Governor of Abia State does not even have the power to call his Ward Executive meeting without the approval and the consent of his Ward Chairman.

“The meeting contravenes the provisions of Section 82 (1) (2) (a) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides as follows: 82 (1) Every registered political party shall give the Commission at least 21 days’ notice of any Convention, Congress, Conference or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘merger’ and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified under this act.”

Speaking further, Abure stated that no governor could harass the executives of the labour party out of office.

He said: “No governor that we gave ticket can harass us out of office; no governor, no matter how highly placed, will come and with a fiat, dissolve the NWC, dissolve state councils, or dissolve LG councils; even a military government would not do that. The mandate given to me and my team as leaders of the Labour Party at the convention of the party held on the 27th day of March 2024, will be defended.

“We are at a critical moment in the life of our party. Recent events have shown that those who should stand with us in the fight for a better restructured, organized and united party have chosen a different path.

“A path not of unity, but of division. I speak, of course, of the illegal gathering that took place in Abia State, an attempt to create a rift within our party, led by none other than His Excellency Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti. This meeting, held without the authority or consent of the National Executive Council, sought to install a so-called ‘new leadership’.

“Let me be clear: this action was not just illegal. It was a betrayal of everything the Labour Party stands for. A reward for loyalty with ingratitude, a reward for support with insubordination.”