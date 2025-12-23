Makinde Draws Battle Line With Wike Over 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has explained why he will not support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, citing widening political differences within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Makinde spoke on Tuesday during a media chat in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where he reflected on his early career and political journey. He recalled that at the age of 29, he secured a major contract with Mobil Oil worth $1 million, describing the deal as a turning point in his life.

According to the governor, the milestone came at a time when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had likely just completed law school.

“Within one year, I had made one million dollars. I was 29 years old in 1997. Wike, perhaps at that time, had just left law school, and his next job was as a local government chairman,” Makinde said.

Makinde said his political disagreement with Wike became more pronounced during a meeting attended by President Tinubu, the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other officials.

He revealed that Wike had told the President he would “hold the PDP” for him ahead of the 2027 general elections, a statement Makinde said shocked him.

“The President did not ask him to do this; he volunteered. Wike has the right to support President Tinubu, but those of us who believe in the survival of multiparty democracy and the PDP must also be allowed to make our own choices,” he said.

The governor added that despite attempts to engage Wike on the matter, his position remained unchanged, forcing him to take a clear stand.

“I told him from that day that I would never be part of it. Wike can support Tinubu if he wants, but it is equally my right to decide who I will support and what role I will play in 2027,” Makinde stated.

Makinde’s remarks underscore the deepening divisions within the PDP, with one faction aligned with Wike and perceived to be leaning towards President Tinubu, while another faction led by Makinde insists on party independence and the protection of Nigeria’s multiparty democratic system ahead of the 2027 elections.