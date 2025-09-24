Malawi’s President Concedes Election Defeat Before Final Tally

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera has accepted defeat to Peter Mutharika, his opponent in the nation’s presidential election.

Chakwera conceded defeat on Wednesday in a national broadcast, and he was also called Mutharika.

“It is only right that I concede defeat out of respect for your will as citizens and out of respect for the constitution,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera got more than 700,000 votes in the 24 of the 36 districts announced, while Mutharika received 2,000,000.

The national election commission has not released results from the remaining 12 districts yet.

The African Examiner writes that 85-year-old Mutharika is the country’s former president, he ruled the country from May 2014 to June 2020.