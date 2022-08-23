Mali Appoints Government Spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga As Interim PM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mali has appointed an interim prime minister to act in place of leader Choguel Maiga, who is resting amid media reports he had been hospitalised.

Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, currently government spokesman and minister of territorial administration, is the new acting prime minister, a government statement said.

Earlier this month, Paris-based Jeune Afrique magazine reported that Choguel Maiga had suffered a stroke, citing sources close to him.

