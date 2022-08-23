W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Mali Appoints Government Spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga As Interim PM

Posted by African News, Latest News, News Around Africa, West Africa Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mali has appointed an interim prime minister to act in place of leader Choguel Maiga, who is resting amid media reports he had been hospitalised.

Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, currently government spokesman and minister of territorial administration, is the new acting prime minister, a government statement said.

Earlier this month, Paris-based Jeune Afrique magazine reported that Choguel Maiga had suffered a stroke, citing sources close to him.



