Man Falls From 26-Storey Cocoa House In Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A yet-to-be-identified man reportedly fell from one of the top floors of the 26-storey Cocoa House building in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The incident, which threw the whole business community into panic, happened in the early hours of Monday.

One of the eyewitnesses said, “When the incident happened, I initially thought it was a large bird falling from the sky.

“Only when the person landed did I realise it was a human being.

“I had my phone with me, but I couldn’t even record anything because I was completely shocked.”

Another eyewitness said: “The victim first hit a roof beside the security post of the building before landing on the ground. It was a terrifying sight.”

As of the time of writing this report, the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event were still hazy as the investigation continues.

In a statement issued by Odu’a Investment Company Limited, the firm that manages Cocoa House, on Tuesday, in Ibadan, the state capital, confirmed the incident.

The Head of Branding and Communication of the company, Victor Ayetoro, in the statement, said, “The individual involved was swiftly attended to by the emergency response team and taken to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, for urgent medical attention.

“The company expressed deep concerns over the development and assured the public of its full cooperation with authorities investigating the cause of the fall,” he added.