Many Feared Dead, Others Abducted as Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Community

(AFRICA EXAMINER) – Unidentified gunmen have attacked the Okporojo community in Oso Edda, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, leaving many people feared dead and several others abducted.

Residents said the attackers stormed the community, set houses on fire, killed a number of people and took others away to an unknown destination.

Local sources claimed that at least five persons were reportedly beheaded during the напад, though the exact number of casualties has not been officially confirmed.

A video circulating on social media shows buildings in flames while distressed residents call for urgent help from the Ebonyi State Government and security agencies.

As of the time of this report, the Ebonyi State Police Command and the state government have not released an official statement on the incident.