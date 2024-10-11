Mbah Appoints Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidinma Adetsina, Enugu Brand Ambassador

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state has received and appointed the reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Onwe Adetsina, as brand ambassador of the state.

Receiving her at the government house Enugu, the governor noted that her doggedness represents the innate attribute of the people of Enugu State.

The Miss Universe Nigeria, hails from Amurri, Nkanu West Council area of the state.

She was received by the governor alongside her father, Mr. Okechukwu Onwe, who accompanied her.

Mbah said she had demonstrated that with determination, the young could achieve their goals.

“I am very delighted to congratulate and welcome you to your homeland. Enugu State has played a consequential role in the history of this nation.

“So, you should really be proud of your heritage and we are equally proud to have you as a daughter of Enugu State.

“Your story is inspiring. You could see that despite all attempts to malign and discourage you, you demonstrated that you are a true daughter of Enugu State. You overcame those challenges with the grit and resilience the people of Enugu State are known for.

“With the height and the feat you have attained today, you are able to act as major influence to our young people, girls in particular.

“We are going to look at how you could engage some of our young people, share your experience, what you have been through, and how you got to where you are today. Sharing that will be quite inspiring and encouraging,” Mbah stated.

He said his administration’s investment in education was driven by the need to equip the youths to actualize their full potential, ensuring Miss Chidimma of the support and goodwill of the people of the state as she competes for the international Miss Universe in Mexico.

“We are obsessed with the investment we make in our youths, which is why it is a state where 33 percent of our budget goes to education.

“That is because we believe that the true wealth of any nation or indeed any state lies in the quality and standard of their human resources.

“As you go into the next stage of the competition and career, you are going to carry our flag. And as you do that, you can count on our support and commitment to your success,” he concluded.

Speaking, Miss Chidimma, while appreciating the Government and people of Enugu State and Nigeria for the warm welcome and love accorded her, commended Governor Mbah for prioritising education, pledging to work with the state to mentor and encourage the youths as a brand ambassador

“It has been a lovely experience coming to Nigeria. I feel accepted and loved. I also want to use the opportunity to commend you on your great works.

“As a woman, who is really passionate about education, it is really an honour to have someone contribute to the education system for the betterment of the people and also for a better tomorrow,” she stated.

Chidimma noted that although she had been living in South Africa, she had to withdraw from Miss South Africa competition for lack of acceptance and the storm generated by her participation, only for Nigeria to pick her up. She expressed the readiness to serve as a beacon of hope to youths, especially young women.

“They said I am not South African enough because my name is Chidimma; and in the final week of the competition, I had to withdraw for my safety and my family because the backlash was too much for me.

“After my withdrawal, I received an invitation from Silverbird, and I accepted that invitation to come and compete for Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 and I was crowned.

“I am really grateful because it was the opportunity for me to come back home to reclaim my heritage. I felt the love and I felt accepted. Nigeria picked me up when I was on my knees and I am really grateful.

“I really do feel that my story is a very powerful one, not only in Nigeria, but all over the world. A lot of youths can resonate with my story and they can learn from my journey,” she said.

Also speaking with Journalists, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, expressed the confidence that Miss Chidimma would triumph in Mexico to emerge Miss Universe.