Mbah Gives Security Agencies 48hrs To Fish Out Killers of Enugu Market Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State, Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has given security agencies in the state 48 hours to fish out killers of the Chairman of Ogbete Main Market Traders Association, OMMATA, Chief Stephen Aniagu, vowing that no one would commit such heinous crime in the state under his watch and go scot-free.

He equally commiserates with the deceased’s family and OMMATA.

Aniagu was gunned down by yet to be identified assailants at the outskirts of Enugu metropolis, Saturday evening.

Reacting to the ugly development on Sunday, Mbah said, “my heart grieves over the brutal murder of the Chairman of OMMATA, the late Chief Stephen Aniagu. This is a sad loss, not only to OMATTA as a body, but also to the entire state.

“In the meantime, I have directed security agencies in the state to produce his killers within 48 hours. As we have always maintained, and every merchant of death or criminal in the state ought to know by now, that we have demonstrated the capacity to bring them to book.

“We have the will, technology, and resources to pursue, track down, overtake, and defeat such workers of wickedness.

“Therefore, those who committed this atrocity have bitten more than they can chew.

“They have murdered sleep, hence neither they nor the government and security agencies will sleep until all the perpetrators are captured and justice served in accordance with the law sooner than later.

“I urge Ndi Enugu to go about their lawful businesses, for the security of lives and property remains our priority as a government.

“Those who have decided to test our resolve will meet their waterloo like others before them,” Mbah stated.

Commiserating with Chief Aniagu’s family, community, and OMMATA, the governor noted that the late market leader served his community, the association, and Enugu State creditably.

“The Government and people of Enugu State grieve with them. But I urge them to find solace in the service he rendered to our dear state and the fact that his killers will never go scot-free. It is a promise,” he vowed.