W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Medals Table At Tokyo Olympic Games As At Thursday, July 29, 2020

Posted by Latest News, Letters/Rejoinders, Sports News, Uncategorized Friday, July 30th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following is the current medals table at the Tokyo Olympic Games after the competitions on Thursday (tabulated under delegations, gold, silver, bronze and total medals):

China                              15    7    9     31

Japan                               15     4    6    25

U.S                                     14    14    10  38

ROC                                    8     11      9   28

Australia                            8       2     10    20

Britain                                 5        7      6     18

South Korea                      4        3       5      12

France                                3       5       3      11

Germany                           3       3        7     13

Italy                                    2       7       10    19

Netherlands                      2      7        4       13

Canada                               2      3        5        10

Hungary                              2      1        2        5

Slovenia                               2      1       1        4

Croatia                                 2       0       1        3

Kosovo                                   2      0      0       2

Brazil                                     1        3       3      7

Switzerland                           1       3       2       6

Romania                                1      3        0        4

Chinese Taipei                      1     2        3       6

New Zealand                        1      2        1       4

Czech Republic                    1      2       1       4

Georgia                                  1      2      0      3

Serbia                                    1        1      2     4

Austria                                  1       1       1     3

China’s Hong Kong            1       1      0      2

Tunisia                                  1        1       0    2

Uzbekistan                           1       0       1     2

Ireland                                  1       0      1      2

Estonia                                 1        0     1      2

Norway                                 1        0      0     1

Iran                                        1        0     0     1

Slovakia                               1        0      0     1

Thailand                              1       0       0     1



Philippines                         1       0       0      1

Fiji                                       1       0       0      1

Bermuda                            1       0       0      1

Ecuador                              1      0      0       1

Latvia                                  1      0      0       1

Spain                                   0     2       1       3

South Africa                       0     2       0      2

Indonesia                            0      1       2      3

Mongolia                              0       1      2     3

Belgium                               0       1       1       2

Denmark                             0       1       1       2

Poland                                  0       1       0      1

Jordan                                   0      1        0      1

Turkmenistan                      0      1       0       1

India                                     0       1       0      1

Bulgaria                                 0     1        0     1

Colombia                              0       1       0     1

North Macedonia              0       1       0      1

Venezuela                            0      1       0       1

Ukraine                               0      0        4      4

Kazakhstan                         0       0       3      3

Mexico                                 0       0      2       2

Turkey                                 0       0       2      2

Egypt                                  0        0      2        2

Cuba                                    0      0        1        1

Kuwait                                0       0       1        1

Cote d’Ivoire                    0        0        1       1

Portugal                           0         0        1      1

Argentina                        0         0        1      1

San Marino                    0        0           1      1

Israel                              0        0           1        1

Finland                         0         0          1        1

(Xinhua/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=66005

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us