Medals Table At Tokyo Olympic Games As At Thursday, July 29, 2020 Friday, July 30th, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following is the current medals table at the Tokyo Olympic Games after the competitions on Thursday (tabulated under delegations, gold, silver, bronze and total medals):
China 15 7 9 31
Japan 15 4 6 25
U.S 14 14 10 38
ROC 8 11 9 28
Australia 8 2 10 20
Britain 5 7 6 18
South Korea 4 3 5 12
France 3 5 3 11
Germany 3 3 7 13
Italy 2 7 10 19
Netherlands 2 7 4 13
Canada 2 3 5 10
Hungary 2 1 2 5
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Croatia 2 0 1 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Brazil 1 3 3 7
Switzerland 1 3 2 6
Romania 1 3 0 4
Chinese Taipei 1 2 3 6
New Zealand 1 2 1 4
Czech Republic 1 2 1 4
Georgia 1 2 0 3
Serbia 1 1 2 4
Austria 1 1 1 3
China’s Hong Kong 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2
Ireland 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Norway 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Philippines 1 0 0 1
Fiji 1 0 0 1
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Ecuador 1 0 0 1
Latvia 1 0 0 1
Spain 0 2 1 3
South Africa 0 2 0 2
Indonesia 0 1 2 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Belgium 0 1 1 2
Denmark 0 1 1 2
Poland 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
India 0 1 0 1
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Colombia 0 1 0 1
North Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Venezuela 0 1 0 1
Ukraine 0 0 4 4
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 2 2
Turkey 0 0 2 2
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Cuba 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Cote d’Ivoire 0 0 1 1
Portugal 0 0 1 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
San Marino 0 0 1 1
Israel 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
(Xinhua/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)
