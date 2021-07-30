Medals Table At Tokyo Olympic Games As At Thursday, July 29, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following is the current medals table at the Tokyo Olympic Games after the competitions on Thursday (tabulated under delegations, gold, silver, bronze and total medals):

China 15 7 9 31

Japan 15 4 6 25

U.S 14 14 10 38

ROC 8 11 9 28

Australia 8 2 10 20

Britain 5 7 6 18

South Korea 4 3 5 12

France 3 5 3 11

Germany 3 3 7 13

Italy 2 7 10 19

Netherlands 2 7 4 13

Canada 2 3 5 10

Hungary 2 1 2 5

Slovenia 2 1 1 4

Croatia 2 0 1 3

Kosovo 2 0 0 2

Brazil 1 3 3 7

Switzerland 1 3 2 6

Romania 1 3 0 4

Chinese Taipei 1 2 3 6

New Zealand 1 2 1 4

Czech Republic 1 2 1 4

Georgia 1 2 0 3

Serbia 1 1 2 4

Austria 1 1 1 3

China’s Hong Kong 1 1 0 2

Tunisia 1 1 0 2

Uzbekistan 1 0 1 2

Ireland 1 0 1 2

Estonia 1 0 1 2

Norway 1 0 0 1

Iran 1 0 0 1

Slovakia 1 0 0 1

Thailand 1 0 0 1

Philippines 1 0 0 1

Fiji 1 0 0 1

Bermuda 1 0 0 1

Ecuador 1 0 0 1

Latvia 1 0 0 1

Spain 0 2 1 3

South Africa 0 2 0 2

Indonesia 0 1 2 3

Mongolia 0 1 2 3

Belgium 0 1 1 2

Denmark 0 1 1 2

Poland 0 1 0 1

Jordan 0 1 0 1

Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1

India 0 1 0 1

Bulgaria 0 1 0 1

Colombia 0 1 0 1

North Macedonia 0 1 0 1

Venezuela 0 1 0 1

Ukraine 0 0 4 4

Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3

Mexico 0 0 2 2

Turkey 0 0 2 2

Egypt 0 0 2 2

Cuba 0 0 1 1

Kuwait 0 0 1 1

Cote d’Ivoire 0 0 1 1

Portugal 0 0 1 1

Argentina 0 0 1 1

San Marino 0 0 1 1

Israel 0 0 1 1

Finland 0 0 1 1

(Xinhua/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)























