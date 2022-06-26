Missing Ex-Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead In US

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Nigerian diplomat and ambassador, Ejeviome Otobo is dead.

The deceased diplomat was last seen Otobo was last seen in Tuckahoe, New York, on June 15.

The Tuckahoe police department on June 19 declared in a Facebook post that Otobo was missing and asked for information from the public.

However, a few days after, the police announced that Otobo had been found dead and sent condolences to his family.

The deceased was 70 at the time of his death.

“The Tuckahoe police department regrets to inform members of the community that Ejeviome Otobo was located yesterday afternoon and is deceased,” the statement read.

“We would like to thank those of you who offered tips and tried to assist with the investigation. Our thoughts go out to the Otobo family during this difficult time.”

Otobo, between December 2006 to October 2013, Otobo held the positions of director and deputy head of the Peacebuilding Support Office at the UN’s New York headquarters.