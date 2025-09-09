MRA Backs Adoption Of Information Integrity In West Africa, Sahel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has welcomed the adoption of a Policy Framework on Information Integrity in West Africa and the Sahel, describing it as a timely and necessary step towards addressing the growing challenges of disinformation, misinformation, and other threats to the information ecosystem in the region.

The outcome document was adopted on September 5, 2025 at the end of a three-day multi-stakeholder Regional Conference on Information Integrity in West Africa and the Sahel, organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Government of Cape Verde.

Recalled that the conference took place on September 3 to 5, 2025 in Praia, capital of Cape Verde.

The 19-page Policy Framework, which seeks to foster trust in the information ecosystem, as well as advance digital platform governance and human rights was adopted in response to rising threats to information integrity as the region continues to witness a growing proliferation of disinformation and hate speech, as well as the misuse of digital and emerging technologies to harm citizens, other populations and societies.

In a statement by its Programme Officer, Ms Adesewa Akintokun, made available to newsmen on Monday by its Communications officer Idowu Adewale , MRA commended the efforts of the UNESCO, governments, regional institutions, and civil society stakeholders who contributed to the development of the framework.

“At a time when the spread of false and misleading information undermines democracy, fuels conflict, and erodes public trust in institutions, this initiative provides an important blueprint for fostering a healthier and more resilient information environment.”

She said MRA is particularly encouraged by the framework’s emphasis on upholding fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and access to information, while promoting accountability, transparency, and ethical standards across both state and non-state actors.

The programme officer, stressed that “this balanced approach is critical to ensuring that efforts to combat harmful content do not become a pretext for censorship or suppression of legitimate expression.”

Ms Akintokun, however, described the adoption of the Policy Framework, along with the “Praia Action Plan for Information Integrity in West Africa and the Sahel” and the “Guide for Regulators to Implement the Information Integrity Model Policy Information and Framework in West Africa and the Sahel” as positive milestones.

The statement noted that the true measure of the Framework’s success will depend on the effectiveness of its implementation.

She therefore urged all stakeholders to demonstrate the political will, commitment, and collaboration necessary to translate the important document into concrete actions that will advance information integrity and democratic resilience in West Africa and the Sahel.

“As an organization committed to advancing media freedom, access to information, and the digital rights of citizens, MRA looks forward to working with national governments, regional bodies, civil society organizations, the media, and other stakeholders in the effective implementation of the framework,” adding.

“We will continue to advocate for policies and practices that safeguard journalists, strengthen media institutions, and empower citizens to engage meaningfully in democratic governance.”