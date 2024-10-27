W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Musician Murder: Enugu CP,  Govt Officials Visit Family; Vow Speedy Investigation, Justice

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Saturday, October 26th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, along with  top officials of the State Government, Saturday visited the family of the deceased Ogene musician, Chikezie Okezie Nwamba (a.k.a. Igbo-Jah), to console them over the unfortunate shooting and murder of the musician by a police officer.

Kanayo, reassured the family, relatives, friends, and good people of Enugu State that the ongoing investigation into the case will be concluded within record time and justice duly served.

The CP emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force remains a disciplined organisation where erring police officers are made to face the consequences of their actions to serve as deterrence to others. 

He restated his sympathy and empathy to everyone affected by the unfortunate and callous murder of the musician, urging all and sundry to keep faith with the police while justice is done to the case.

Meanwhile, Police Inspector Ozonwanji Joseph “m”, whose photograph is attached, has been identified as responsible for the shooting. 

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe in a statement on Saturday disclosed that “he is currently in custody and will be made to face the full weight of the law upon the conclusion of the investigation.

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=98684

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

ACCESS

NNPCL

FIDELITY

SHELL

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us