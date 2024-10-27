Musician Murder: Enugu CP, Govt Officials Visit Family; Vow Speedy Investigation, Justice

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, along with top officials of the State Government, Saturday visited the family of the deceased Ogene musician, Chikezie Okezie Nwamba (a.k.a. Igbo-Jah), to console them over the unfortunate shooting and murder of the musician by a police officer.

Kanayo, reassured the family, relatives, friends, and good people of Enugu State that the ongoing investigation into the case will be concluded within record time and justice duly served.

The CP emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force remains a disciplined organisation where erring police officers are made to face the consequences of their actions to serve as deterrence to others.

He restated his sympathy and empathy to everyone affected by the unfortunate and callous murder of the musician, urging all and sundry to keep faith with the police while justice is done to the case.

Meanwhile, Police Inspector Ozonwanji Joseph “m”, whose photograph is attached, has been identified as responsible for the shooting.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe in a statement on Saturday disclosed that “he is currently in custody and will be made to face the full weight of the law upon the conclusion of the investigation.