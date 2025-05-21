NANS Fumes Over Death Of WASSCE Student Killed By Police Stray Bullet

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Association of Nigerian Students, Southwest Zone D, has frowned at the death of a student who was hit by a stray bullet while going to write his WASSCE exam in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The student, who was reportedly in his father’s car, going to the exam center, was struck by a bullet fired by police officers who were running after a Hilux vehicle.

The President of the student group, Owolewa Taiwo, stated that the occurrence was a national disgrace and also a direct attack on Nigerian students.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the Coordinator, Owolewa Taiwo, the General Secretary, Oluwole Olutunde, and the Public Relations Officer, Kuku Isaiah Eromidayo, NANS said,

“It is with deep pain, heavy hearts, and righteous indignation that we, the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Southwest Zone D led by Comrade Owolewa Taiwo, condemn in the strongest terms the senseless and inexcusable killing of a WAEC candidate today, May 20, 2025, at Alaakia, Ibadan by a reckless officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to them, the student was innocent and had nothing to do with the police issue.

He said: “According to verified reports, the young student was on his way to sit for his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) paper, an examination that represents the future dreams and aspirations of millions of Nigerian youths, when he was tragically struck by a stray bullet from policemen allegedly chasing a Hilux vehicle. The student, inside his father’s car, was unarmed, unthreatening, and clearly uninvolved. Yet, his life was cut short by the same institution meant to protect him.”

“This is not just an accident; it is a national disgrace and a direct attack on the Nigerian student body. We are tired of issuing condolence statements. We are tired of hashtags. We are tired of watching our comrades fall to bullets and brutality.”

NANS are calling for quick actions from the authorities, saying, “Immediate identification, arrest, and prosecution of the officer responsible for this heinous act. Immediate suspension and investigation of the entire unit involved in this operation. From reports gathered, this unit has ties to the disbanded SARS and has continued operating with impunity.

“Public apology and adequate compensation to the family of the deceased student. A thorough overhaul and accountability process for rogue elements in the police force operating in Oyo State.”

The student leaders also enjoined Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, the state Commissioner of Police, and the Inspector General of Police to quickly react to the issue.

“We call on His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, and the Inspector General of Police to rise to the occasion. The eyes of the Nigerian students and the entire nation are on you. You must not protect killers in uniform. You must not shield murderers under the guise of duty.

“The Nigerian Police must stop killing our members. We are students, not criminals! We will not fold our arms and watch our colleagues be slaughtered. We will not keep quiet in the face of injustice.

“We are giving a 24-hour ultimatum for action. Failure to respond will be met with the full weight of our resistance, peaceful protests, mass mobilisation, and legal action. An injury to one is an injury to all. In NANS Zone D, we prioritise the lives, safety, and dignity of Nigerian students above all. We say NO to police brutality. We say NO to extrajudicial killings. We say NO to the silence that fuels oppression.

“This young comrade’s life must not be lost in vain. Justice must be done, and it must be seen to be done.”