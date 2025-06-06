Nations League: Spain Defeat France To Book Final Date With Ronaldo’s Portugal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Spain have secured a final date by defeating France in a 9-goal thriller at the ongoing european nations league games.

The game which was played on Thursday ended in 5-4 in favour of Spain as Lamal Yamine shined by scoring a brace and won the man of the match.

Spain started very strong by scoring 2 goals in the early part of the game and another 2 goals in the early part of the 2nd half.

But a late surge by France put Spain’s bench in panic mode as the match ended 5-4 even when Spain was leading 5-1 and everyone thought the game had been wrapped up by Spain.

“We had some bursts of play we haven’t had for a long time. But in just 10 minutes of the first half, we conceded two goals – and the same thing happened in the second half. We weren’t consistent throughout the 90 minutes, but we did improve. It’s not all negative.” –French captain Kylian Mbappe

Mikel Merino: “We didn’t expect that when we were 5-1 up. But in the elite, you can’t take anything for granted. We’re proud of this group. It’s another final and we’ll fight for another title.”

“France are a great team who makes you suffer, which is normal. But we’re very happy with the victory. I hope to bring the cup back to Spain’ –Yamal

France to face Germany for third-place while Spain will play Christiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the final match on Sunday

—Written by Oludare Fase