NBTI, EchoInvest Train Enugu Youths On AI, Solar, Cyber security, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In line with President Bola Tinubu renewed hope agenda on youth empowerment, the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) of the Ministry of innovation Science and Technology, in collaboration with Echo invest Nigeria Limited have trained over three hundred Young Scientists on Artificial Intelligence (AI) , Solar Installation in Enugu.

The initiated strategic intervention programme according to NBTI, is held across all the South East states of Nigeria, and aimed at nurturing young talents and building the foundation for future scientific and technological advancement in the country.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the 5- day training and empowerment programme held at Amugu Town hall, in Akpugo, Nkanu West Council area of Enugu state, Director-General/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NBTI, Dr. Kazeem Kolawole Raji, said the skills acquired will give the participants competitive edge in their education and future endeavors.

The NBTI boss, who spoke through Mrs Ifeoma Nwabueze, Center Manager of Technology Incubation, (TIC), Enugu, stressed that skill acquired would equally help the participants boost their income and make them relevant in the fast changing digital economy in the contemporary world.

Our Correspondent reports that the programme which began on Wednesday and expected to end on Friday, featured intensive training on Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications with ChatGPT, solar energy installation, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and computer programming.

The sessions combined both theoretical and practical modules to ensure participants gained hands-on experience.

Welcoming the participants Mrs. Nwabueze reaffirmed the commitment of NBTI to nurturing young talents, stressing that the South East, with its abundant human capacity and potential, provides fertile ground for innovation.

She emphasized that empowering young scientists with relevant skills and exposure is critical to national growth.

According to Mrs. Nwabueze,“This training was designed to inspire creativity, sharpen problem-solving abilities, and instill the values of innovation, resilience, and excellence among young scientists across the South East.

“We believe that investing in young minds today is the surest way to secure the future of science, technology, and national development.”

She encouraged the participants to embrace the opportunity wholeheartedly, learn, explore, and maximize every resource provided during the programme, assuring them that “the future is theirs to shape.”

Mrs. Nwabueze also appreciated the steadfast support of Echo Invest Nigeria Ltd, stakeholders, facilitators, and invited guests, noting that their presence was a strong testament to their shared commitment to the future of young scientists in Nigeria.

Some participants who spoke with newsmen expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and its partners, commending the initiative for equipping them with practical knowledge in AI tools, renewable energy, and digital technologies.

They noted that the training has opened new windows of opportunities for them to excel in their careers and contribute to national development.

With initiatives such as this, NBTI and its partners continue to lay a strong foundation for technological innovation, research, and human capital development across the South East and beyond.

