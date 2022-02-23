W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

NCoS Issues Scam Alert On Recruitment To Job Seekers

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –   The Nigeria Correctional Service  (NCoS)  says it is not recruiting and cautioned potential job seeker against falling into the hands of scammers.

The NCoS Public Relations Officer Francis Enobore made this known in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the clarification became necessary following desperate efforts by alleged fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

The spokesman said that some unscrupulous elements had opened a ‘recruitment’ portal codenamed ‘NCoS 2023 Recruitment Exercise’ and were charging fees purportedly to access the portal.

He said NCoS “wishes to categorically state that there is no recruitment exercise currently ongoing and there is no official portal opened to that effect.



“Applicants are, therefore, advised to beware of fraudsters out to fleece unsuspecting members of the public of their hard earned money.

“It is important to note that recruitment into the Service, when vacancy exists and approval is secured from the appropriate quarters is usually opened to the public for qualified candidates to indicate their interest online.

“The exercise is always free and does not involve any financial inducement or access fees.

NAN

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=74054

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us