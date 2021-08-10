New York Governor Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped down on Tuesday, amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment.

The Democratic governor has come under pressure as a growing number of women – currently 11 – have accused him of unwelcome physical contact.

As a result, many state and national leaders have called for his resignation, which he had resisted until Tuesday.

He said: “I do hug and kiss people casually, women and men. I have done it all my life. It’s who I’ve been since I can remember. In my mind I’ve never crossed the line, I did not understand the extent to which the line has been redrawn.”

His resignation will take effect within 14 days, during which he said he would work to arrange a smooth handover to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

The case has drawn national attention. US President Joe Biden called for Cuomo’s resignation last week.

Cuomo also addressed his adult daughters in the resignation saying: “I never did and never would intentionally disrespect a woman or treat a person differently…Your Dad made mistakes and he apologizes and learns from it.”























