NGOs Forum Seeks Good Governance, Peace, Development In Post COVID-19 Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Forum on the Participation of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Commission) also known as the NGOs Forum, is poised to strengthen its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, good governance, peace and development in post COVID-19 Africa.

This is coming ahead of the 71st Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), which kicks off today.

Held annually, the NGOs Forum is annually is an advocacy platform coordinated by ACDHRS to promote advocacy, lobbying and networking among and between human right NGOs, for the promotion and protection of human rights in Africa.

The Forum shares updates on the human rights situation in Africa by the African and international NGOs community with a view of identifying responses as well as adopting strategies towards the promotion and protection of human rights in the continent.

Due to the current Covid19 pandemic, this year’s edition of the event which is organized by the ACHPR with the collaboration of ACDHRS, would be held virtually.

Notably, participants would include representatives from civil society organizations/NGOs in Africa, international NGOs working in and on academia on youth, democracy, human rights and the rule of law issues in Africa.

The Forum will facilitate discussion with stakeholders strategies for the thematic areas, with emphasis on the implementation of Resolution on ‘Human and Peoples’ Rights as central pillar of successful response to COVID-19 and recovery from its socio-political impacts – ACHPR/Res. 449 (LXVI) 2020’ adopted at the 66th virtual Ordinary Session of the ACHPR in 2020.

Moreover, the Forum, through the organization of a Panel will seek to increased financing and recognition of community paralegals in Africa, Fortress conversation and its impact on Indigenous Peoples and Communities in Africa (from the Minority Rights Group report ‘To Purge the Forest by Force) and will also share updates on the human rights situation in Africa with a view of identifying responses as well as adopting strategies towards improving the situation on the continent.

The expected outcomes, amongst others include update on the situation of human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Africa, adoption of recommendations for presentation to the ACHPR, networking and partnership building with and amongst participants, presentation of NGOs Statement at the official opening of the 71st Ordinary Session (highlighting deliberations of the NGOs Forum)

In addition, the deliberations of the Forum would be in English, French and Portuguese with simultaneous interpretation facilities and this will be will be live-streamed on the ACDHRS media platforms.