NGX Market Indices Extend Gain By 0.06%

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Activities on the domestic equities market closed Wednesday on a positive note, extending the gaining streak by N18 billion.

The positive outcome was buoyed by investors’ buy-interests in banking stocks, with market indices increasing further by 0.06 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index grew by 31.43points or 0.06 percent to close at 54,936.11 from 54,904.68 recorded on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the year-to-date returns increased to 7.19 per cent.

Similarly, the overall market capitalisation rose by N18 billion or 0.06 percent to close at N29.927 trillion against N29.909 trillion on Tuesday.

The banking stocks that lifted the positive performance of the market included those of Guranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), FBN Holdings (FBNH) and Fidelity Bank.

However, the market breadth closed negative recording nine losers in contrast with 14 gainers.

WAPIC and GTCO dominated the gainers’ chart in percentage, gained by 2.44 per cent each to close at N24.60, per share, respectively.

Linkage Assurance followed with 2.22 per cent to close at 45k, while Lasaco Assurance appreciated by 2.04 per cent to close at 98k per share.

Transcorp improved by 1.56 per cent to close at N2.35, per share.