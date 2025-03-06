Nigeria Celebrates Ghana On 68th Independence Anniversary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Thursday felicitated with fellow West African country, the Republic of Ghana on the occasion of its 68th Independence Anniversary.

This was stated in a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed Nigeria’s best wishes to Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Ablakwa.

The statement read: “The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, extends its warmest congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana Hon. Samuel Ablakwa on the joyous occasion of their Country’s Independence Anniversary.

“As Ghana marks 68 years of freedom and self-determination, Nigeria joins the host of friendly nations in celebrating the remarkable achievements and progress made by Ghana in strengthening its democracy, fostering economic growth, and promoting peace and stability in the West African sub-region.

“Indeed, Ghana’s journey since gaining independence in 1957 has been a source of inspiration to Nigeria and the entire African continent. The enduring friendship and bilateral ties between Nigeria and Ghana are rooted in shared history, cultural affinity, and a common vision for a prosperous and united Africa.

“Nigeria remains committed to deepening the existing bonds of cooperation with Ghana in areas of mutual interest, including trade, education, security, and regional integration. Together, both nations will continue to work hand in hand to address the challenges facing our sub-region via the ECOWAS platform and equally advance the ideals of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.”