Nigeria Eliminate Hosts Argentina From U-20 World Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Argentina have been eliminated from the FIFA Under-20 World Cup on their home soil as Nigeria emerged triumphant in San Juan.

The Flying Eagles won 2-0 thanks to two second-half goals, dampening the night and stunning a vocal home crowd that had gathered in large numbers to cheer on their national team.

Nigeria, however, were more clinical in front of goal and harder to break down than their opponents and will go into the next round with confidence

Argentina came into the match on an unbeaten run and their African opponents had to be firm in the opening exchanges.

The African side withstood a first-half onslaught from the Albiceleste’s youth side, with plenty of possession and shots for the home side.

Attacking midfielder Luka Romero started well, but frustration began to build:

Argentina could find no way through the green wall and were struggling to create goal-scoring opportunities. Shooting from a distance, they were failing to make headway.

In the second half, Nigeria began to grow into the game. Warning of the threat, the home side were lucky to escape with a warning as Abel Ogwuche struck the crossbar.

Eventually, concentration was lost for a moment and Argentina opened up, allowing the visitors to get in front through a finely struck 61st minute goal from Ibrahim Muhammad.

Coach Javier Mascherano made changes as he chased a goal and Romero rattled the post. As the home side pressed for an equaliser, spaces appeared at the back.

Nigeria broke again and after a defensive slip-up, a 90th-minute cross found a stooping Rilwanu Sarki who headed past the goalkeeper. The contest was over and the Estadio Bicentenario fell silent.

– Times