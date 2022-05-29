Nigeria Expresses Resolve To Partner Germany On Green Hydrogen Energy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian government has expressed its interest in collaborating with the German government for the development of green hydrogen in the country.

This is coming in the face of global focus on transition from fossil fuel to cleaner energy sources.

Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu disclosed this in Friday while speaking at a maiden symposium organized by the German international cooperation agency

(GIZ) through the German-Nigerian Hydrogen Office to foster cooperation between both countries in the field of green hydrogen (H2) as an alternative energy.

“Nigeria is keen on exploring the possibilities that the nascent hydrogen economy could create for our energy transition, and we are very interested in establishing a fruitful dialogue with Germany on this topic”, he said.

The minister expressed gratitude for the existing cooperation between Germany and Nigeria in the framework of the energy partnership. He looked forward to further cooperation, especially on renewable energy and hydrogen.

In his Goodwill Message, the Director-General for Climate Diplomacy, Economic Affairs and Technology, German Federal Foreign Office, Oliver Rentscheler said: “The new chapter in our partnership will not only enhance the dialogue on green hydrogen, but will also intensify the economic relations and dialogue on the expansion of renewable energies between our countries”.

While highlighting the objectives of the project, the Country Director, GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS Ms Ina Homers expressed her excitement and appreciation of the deliverables.

“We are delighted to welcome the first public event of hydrogen office which aims to support Nigeria in exploring the potentials of green hydrogen and consequently foster the sustainable transformation of the country’s industry and economy”

Similarly, Head of the German-Nigerian Hydrogen Office, Ms Gina Lagunes said Nigeria as a traditional fossil fuel exporting country with existing oil and gas infrastructure and capacity can leverage on the new economy to transition towards sustainable energy.