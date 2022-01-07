Nigeria ‘ll Collapse If Anything Happens To Nnamdi Kanu – Fr Mbaka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has cautioned that nothing should happen to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as the country would collapse. If anything happens to Kanu.

In a video that has since gone viral, the cleric, who was speaking during a sermon at the adoration ground, cautioned the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Federal Government against doing harm to the secessionist.

According to Mbaka, Nnamdi Kanu is fighting for secession because of the bad governance by irresponsible politicians in the country and the FG should rather fix the problems that led into secession agitation.

He said, “The DSS people and the government of this country should better handle Nnamdi Kanu’s case with care; if anything happens to that young man in their hand, this country will collapse.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s reaction and intervention is as a result of bad government due to wicked leadership. By now, all the political leaders are supposed to be under DSS cell because of what they have done to Nigerians.

“Nnamdi is just an agitator and he is agitating because of something. Let them solve the problems.”